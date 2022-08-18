See Jennifer Coolidge and More Check Into The White Lotus For Season 2

Watch : Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Pack your bags, we're going to Italy!

The White Lotus is trading in the lush beaches of Hawaii for the sweeping landscapes of Sicily for season two, and a slew of newly released photos are giving fans a larger look at the next installment of the hit anthology show.

In season two of the Emmy nominated series, a new batch of privileged tourists, including cast members Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy are seen checking in in this photo for their stay at another White Lotus resort.

But amid the newcomers is one familiar face with Jennifer Coolidge returning as the scene-stealing Tonya McQuoid, who she played in season one, earning an Emmy nomination. And it's not just us who is excited to see Coolidge return to the Mike White-created series. The show's executive producer David Bernard describes her to The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 15 as "the f--king greatest."