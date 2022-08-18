See Jennifer Coolidge and More Check Into The White Lotus For Season 2

Pack your bags, we're going to Italy!
The White Lotus is trading in the lush beaches of Hawaii for the sweeping landscapes of Sicily for season two, and a slew of newly released photos are giving fans a larger look at the next installment of the hit anthology show.
In season two of the Emmy nominated series, a new batch of privileged tourists, including cast members Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy are seen checking in in this photo for their stay at another White Lotus resort.
But amid the newcomers is one familiar face with Jennifer Coolidge returning as the scene-stealing Tonya McQuoid, who she played in season one, earning an Emmy nomination. And it's not just us who is excited to see Coolidge return to the Mike White-created series. The show's executive producer David Bernard describes her to The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 15 as "the f--king greatest."
HBO posted a photo of Coolidge on Twitter where she's seen arriving on the Italian coast in a chic floral dress. In another photo Sabrina Impacciatore, who plays resort manager Valentina, is seen welcoming guests to season two's White Lotus Resort.
But despite seeing a familiar face in The White Lotus season two, don't be fooled, this a much different season than what we've seen before.
"What I'm really proud of in season two is it's a completely different idea," Bernard explains. "Season one is very specific to Hawaii. Season two is very specific to Sicily and the issues that are going on—the cultural, thematic ideas of Sicily are obviously much different than Hawaii."
The first season of The White Lotus received 20 Emmy nominations, including eight acting nods, Outstanding Limited Series, Writing and Directing.
See The White Lotus season two when it premieres on HBO this October.