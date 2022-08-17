Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Amid Drama With "Clown" Kevin Federline

Watch : Britney Spears Shares MORE Kevin Federline Feud Details

Nicki Minaj has Britney Spears' back till the world ends.

The "Anaconda" rapper defended the pop star amid her ongoing feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline. More than a week after Kevin publicly spoke out about the singer's relationship with their two sons—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—Nicki took to her Queen Radio show to put him on blast for his remarks.

"Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown f--king man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin," she said, referring to Britney's star-studded wedding with Sam Asghari earlier this summer. "To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down."

Nicki continued, "Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved."