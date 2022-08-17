Jonah Hill Pens Open Letter Explaining Why He'll No Longer Promote His Own Movies

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill is changing his approach went it comes to his projects.

The Superbad actor has finished his upcoming documentary Stutz, which is teased to explore mental health alongside Jonah and his therapist. Although the 38-year-old directed and starred in the film, he has declared he won't be making media appearances to promote the piece.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," Jonah explained in an open letter obtained by E! News. "You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself."

As for the film's mission, Jonah said, "The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film."