What's Really Going On Between Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim and Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul

Is Brett Oppenheim officially off the market?
That's what Selling Sunset fans have been wondering after the real estate agent was recently spotted out with German tattoo artist Samantha Abdul. On Aug. 13, the pair was clad in matching black outfits as they grabbed dinner together at a Beverly Hills restaurant. While Brett kept things casual and paired his button-up shirt and trousers with crisp white sneakers, Samantha opted to go glam for the occasion with heels and a glitzy purse.
As romance speculations continue to swirl, a source close to Brett tells E! News that the reality star and Samantha "have become close" after meeting during a vacation in Europe. In fact, the insider shares that the two "hit it off right away" following their first encounter.
"They have a lot in common such as travel and business," the source notes, saying that Brett and the X:am Tattoo founder "love spending time together."
The insider adds, "It's causal and very new but they are having fun."
Brett's night out with Samantha—who's worked at tattoo studios in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands—comes more than seven months after his split with Tina Louise. In December, the realtor confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that he was "single" less than a year after becoming official with the model and restauranteur.
"I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship," he later added in an Instagram post. "Tina is the most genuine… loving…beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of…with the most breathtaking smile. I will always love her and be her friend."
As for Tina? Shortly after assuring fans that she and Brett "remain very good friends" following their breakup, the Sugar Taco co-owner left a comment on Brett's post letting him know that the feeling was mutual.
"Awwww you lil s--t!" she quipped. "Love you always x."