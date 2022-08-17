A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Shooting at His Friend

A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony assault after he allegedly shot a firearm towards a former friend during a "heated discussion" back in 2021.

Watch: A$AP Rocky Charged With Assaulting Former Friend

A$AP Rocky is maintaining his innocence.

The 33-year-old rapper—whose real name is Rakim Mayers—appeared in court on Aug. 17 and pleaded not guilty to two felony charges related to an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a former friend with a firearm while in Hollywood, Calif. back in November 2021, E! News confirmed.

After being arrested for the shooting in April, Rocky was charged with two counts of assault using a semiautomatic firearm, per a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office obtained by E! News on Aug. 15. According to the release, Rocky and A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, had "a heated discussion" when Rocky pointed a handgun at the former friend.

Following the alleged altercation, they then had a "subsequent confrontation" where officials say Rocky brought the firearm out again and fired it two times in Relli's direction.

​Relli first came forward as the victim in Rocky's alleged incident to Rolling Stone, with his attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, sharing a statement recounting his experience.

"Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun," they said. "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

Irfan Khan/AP/Shutterstock

E! News has reached out to Rocky's rep and attorney as well as Relli's lawyer for comment but hasn't heard back.

Rocky's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2.

