A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Shooting at His Friend

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assaulting Former Friend

A$AP Rocky is maintaining his innocence.

The 33-year-old rapper—whose real name is Rakim Mayers—appeared in court on Aug. 17 and pleaded not guilty to two felony charges related to an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a former friend with a firearm while in Hollywood, Calif. back in November 2021, E! News confirmed.

After being arrested for the shooting in April, Rocky was charged with two counts of assault using a semiautomatic firearm, per a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office obtained by E! News on Aug. 15. According to the release, Rocky and A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, had "a heated discussion" when Rocky pointed a handgun at the former friend.

Following the alleged altercation, they then had a "subsequent confrontation" where officials say Rocky brought the firearm out again and fired it two times in Relli's direction.