Khloe Kardashian's Latest Outfit for True Thompson Is So Fetch

True Thompson is ready to rule the school.

On Aug 17, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share her daughter's latest style serve, inspired by the movie Mean Girls.

The 38-year-old posted a series of pics of True looking totally fetch as she rocked an all pink outfit, which included a tank top, jean skirt, heart shape sunglasses and a pair of Crocs adorned with charms. Serving up some next generation Plastics vibe, the 4-year-old also carried a mini Louis Vuitton handbag featuring the Sesame Street character Abby Cadabby on it.

Khloe captioned the stylish snap, "On Wednesdays we wear pink," in reference to the famous line from the 2004 comedy.

True's Mean Girls moment comes one month after Khloe admitted on her Instagram Stories that she wasn't ready for her daughter to head off to school.

"The most perfect backpacks for True's first day back to school," she wrote on July 20, along with a photo of a collection of personalized backpacks and accessories from the brand Stoney Clover. "OMG I'm so not ready for this."