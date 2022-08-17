The 27 Most-Loved Wedding Gifts from Amazon With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It feels like it's always "wedding season," right? Whether you're getting married, a part of the wedding party, a guest, or a plus one, there's a lot of shopping to do. Don't panic though. You are in the right place. If you're not sure where to begin putting your wedding registry together or if you're looking for a thoughtful gift that your friends will actually use, Amazon has everything. Of course, you already knew that, but it's even better than you realized.
If you need a little guidance, Amazon has a section full of the most popular, highly-rated wedding gift picks.
Amazon's Highest-Rated Wedding Gifts
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring, Customize Ingredients, Perfect for English Muffins, Croissants, Mini Waffles
This is really a gift to the whole family. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."
Goodmorn Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit, 15 Pieces
This set has the essentials you need to whip up some tasty cocktails. The 15-piece set includes a cocktail shaker, double jigger, straight straw, bend straw, strainer, opener, stopper, spoon-straw, pourers, ice tongs, bamboo stand, booklet, and brush. It has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame
Add some intrigue to your decor with this stunning geometric picture frame. It's available in four colorways and several sizes. This frame has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer, White
This hand mixer has five speeds. It's easy to use, relatively quiet, and it's dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning a breeze. Amazon has this in 11 colorways. It has 10,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2)
These double-wall mugs are just as practical as they are chic. And, thankfully, they're dishwasher-safe too. They have 15,000+ 5-star reviews.
Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Cozy? Check. Luxurious? Check. This gift-worthy blanket comes in 12 colorways and five sizes. This versatile throw has 7,500+ 5-star reviews.
Lifver Drink Coasters with Holder, Absorbent Coaster Sets of 6
Protect your counters and coffee tables with these chic marble-looking coasters. They have 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Scents are a great way to set a vibe. This diffuser comes with 10 essential oils, which you can mix and blend to create the best scents for your mood. Plus, this diffuser has a timer and seven ambient light settings. The set has 42,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SIMPLETaste Milk Frother Handheld Battery Operated Electric Foam Maker
Buying lattes can get expensive. Ditch the barista and froth your own milk at home. This device comes in three colorways and it has 34,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anker Portable Charger
A portable battery is such an essential. This is clutch to have on hand to make sure your phone never dies. Anyone would love this gift. It has 48,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter
Make your own cold brew with this pour over ice coffee maker. This makes 8 4 oz cups of coffee. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, which is always a win. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids (24 Pack) for Kitchen and Pantry Organization - BPA Free Kitchen Canisters for Cereal, Rice, Flour & Oats - Free Marker and 24 Labels
Give the gift of organization with these airtight containers. These come with an assortment of sizes and reusable chalkboard labels, a chalkboard marker, an a measuring spoon set. This set has 20,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue Scented Candle
If you love that scent when you walk into Anthropologie, bring that fragrance into your home with the Capri Blue Volcano Candle. It has 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in four colorways. This candle has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener with Foil Cutter, Rechargeable (Stainless Steel)
Opening up wine isn't the easiest task, right? This electric wine opener is just what you need. Ditch the frustration and get to your refreshing glass of wine ASAP with this in your life. It has 25,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This wine opener is an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Burt's Bees Gift Set, 3 Hand Repair Moisturizing Products - Almond & Milk Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Shea Butter Cream, with Gloves
Treat yourself (or a friend) with this set with self-care essentials. This bundle has a hand cream cuticle cream and moisture gloves. Putting on these creams along with those cotton gloves before bed is a total game-changer. Take it from someone with perpetually dry hands. This is a great buy right here. Plus, it's already wrapped. This set has 5-star reviews.
This bundle has 32,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Silk pillowcases are just as functional as they are luxurious. These are great to prevent your hair from frizzing and tangling. Plus, they're great for your skin (cotton absorbs oils and beauty products). These pillowcases come in 40 colorways and there are 7 sizes to choose from.
These pillowcases have 29,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
These speaker has crisp sound quality and it's super lightweight, which makes it great for travel. This one is waterproof, it comes in a ton of colors, and it has 50,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler Glass Water Bottle
This glass water bottle is a versatile choice that accommodates hot and cold beverages. There are 37 colorways to choose from. This bottle is dishwasher-safe (minus the lid) and it has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Se
This four-piece travel set is such an incredible deal. This is perfect for a honeymoon and beyond. It has a 26-inch spinner suitcase, a 20-inch carry-on wheeled suitcase, a boarding tote, and a toiletry kit. These sets come in five colorways and they have 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Egg Chair Hammock Chair Basket Chair Hanging Swing Chair UV Resistant Cushion with Stand for Indoor Bedroom Outdoor Garden Backyard
This freestanding hammock is the ideal place to relax, read a book, and unwind. This hammock is easy to setup and it has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lodge EC6D13 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart,
This enamel cast iron pan comes in 27 colors, six sizes, and it has 32,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is quite the bargain too. Some cast iron pans can cost hundreds of dollars.
Dearfoams Women's Bride/Bridesmaid I Do Slippers
Get your fluff on with these adorable slippers, which come in five colorways. These have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle With 5 Variable Presets
Ditch the stove and opt for this electric tea kettle instead. This is great for coffee and tea. It boils a full kettle in just 3-5 minutes and it keeps the water warm for an hour. It comes in three colorways and it has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4 Italian Wine Glasses
Toast a special occasion with this set of four wine glasses, which has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, Comes with Dishwasher Safe Milk Frother, Shot Capability, Nickel
Be your own barista with this easy-to-use k-cup pod machine. Use this to make delicious coffee, lattes, iced drinks, and cappuccinos. It has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
While you're shopping, check out this $12 avocado slicer with 25,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.