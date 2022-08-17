The Rings of Power Cast Share Which Lord of the Rings Stars They'd Love to Meet IRL

Watch : Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series

The newest Lord of the Rings stars are still as obsessed with the O.G.s as the rest of us.

Morfydd Clark plays a younger version of Cate Blanchett's Galadriel on the franchise's Prime Video prequel series The Rings of Power, which premieres September 1. But when it comes to which cast member from the film trilogy she'd love to have a chat with, it's surprisingly not the Oscar-winning actress.

"I think it'll be Sean Astin," the star exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the show's L.A. premiere on August 16. "I think he just seems like the most wonderful fan, and he's maintained such passion and joy and connection with the fans over the years. He holds a special place for me."

As for her co-star Benjamin Walker—who plays High King Gil-galad on the show—he said he'd love to hit the pub with none other than Sir Ian McKellan. "We don't have to talk about [J. R. R.] Tolkien," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "I just wanna hang out."