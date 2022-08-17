The Great American Baking Show Gets a Makeover with A New Duo as Co-Hosts

The rise of The Great American Baking Show is here to stay, but with a sweet twist.
The hit competition series has added a new duo to host the U.S. spin-off of U.K.'s iconic flagship series, The Great British Baking Show. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Ellie Kemper and Severance star Zach Cherry are the new faces of this perfectly edible adaptation, E! News can confirm.
Much like the British version, Kemper and Cherry will follow a group of amateur bakers competing in a series of tasty, but sometimes stressful, challenges, hoping to earn the title of America's best baker.
"We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show," Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, said in a statement. "Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver."
After five seasons on ABC with a revolving door of hosts and judges, it looks like Roku is re-introducing the series entirely.
"The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched," Tannenbaum added, "and we're so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring The Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel."
Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood and restauranteur Prue Leith, both mainstays on the British version, will also judge the American edition.
The Great American Baking Show premieres next year on The Roku Channel.