RHODubai's Chanel Ayan Opens Up About Surviving Forced Genital Mutilation at Age 5

Content warning: This story discusses sensitive subject matter about female genital mutilation.

Chanel Ayan is turning her childhood trauma into activism.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star is sharing her experience undergoing forced genital mutilation at age five in the hopes of raising awareness about the harmful practice she calls "torture and abuse."

Ayan, who is of Somali and Ethiopian descent, revealed she and her sister were both subjected to a female circumcision against their will so they would remain virgins until marriage—a practice that still happens in some parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

"I'm a survivor," Ayan told E! News exclusively after getting candid about the horrific event on the Bravo series' Aug. 17 episode. "I felt that I was utterly betrayed by my culture and my family. This is just a barbaric practice and it shouldn't be happening to young girls. It happened to me 35 years ago and I've never gotten over it."

The mutilation occurred when Ayan's aunt and grandmother brought her and her sister to a stranger's house and a man painfully "sewed" up their genitals.

"In my culture, it's done to keep women virgins," the fashion model explained. "Everybody's a virgin in my culture because of this. Because how are you going to have sex when you're sewn as a girl until you get married? It's a way to keep men satisfied."