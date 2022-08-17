Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo From the Set of The Morning Show Season 3

Watch : Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Cast for Season 3

There's plenty more daytime drama on the horizon.

On Aug, 17, Reese Witherspoon confirmed that season three of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show has started production.

The star and executive producer of the hit drama shared a photo from the set of the fictional daytime show, captioned: "We're baaaack! @TheMorningShow Season 3!"

With the way things left off in season two, there's lots to be excited about.

At the end of the show's second season, UBA network CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) finally revealed he had feelings for Reese's character Bradley Jackson, despite the fact that Bradley is currently in a relationship with news anchor Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies).

Suffice to say, there's plenty of complicated untangling to do.

Jennifer Aniston will also return for season three, reprising her role as Alex Levy, who live-streamed her difficult COVID experience on the network's new streaming service in the second season finale.

The star-studded cast will be joined by season three newcomer Jon Hamm, who will play Paul Marks, described by the streamer as "a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit."