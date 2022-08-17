See Nadya “Octomom” Suleman’s Kids on the First Day of 8th Grade

It's back to school time—times eight!
Nadya Suleman, famously dubbed "Octomom," took to social media to share eight youngest kids'—Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai— first day of eighth grade.
"Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff," she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the octuplets all standing in a line and smiling. "You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you."
Suleman—who now goes by Natalie—also addressed why her other six children were not featured in the photograph, adding, "Side note to critics: their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you."
The 47-year-old is also mom to Elijah, 21, Ameerah, 20, Joshua, 19, Aidan, 16 and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 15.
The sweet social media post comes seven months after Suleman paid tribute to the octuplets as they celebrated their milestone 13th birthdays.
"You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known," she wrote on Jan. 28., along with a throwback photo of her kids. "Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today."
She continued: "I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully."
In in 2009, Suleman made headlines when she welcomed her octuplets in California. Nicknamed "Octomom" by the press, the single mom was thrusted into the spotlight. In the years following, Suleman made numerous TV appearance and even made an adult film.
In a profile for the New York Times, published in 2018, Suleman opened up about the person she said she was was during the intense media spotlight.
"I was pretending to be a fake, a caricature, which is something I'm not, and I was doing it out of desperation and scarcity so I could provide for my family," shared Suleman. "I've been hiding from the real world all my life."
In the profile, Suleman insisted she "never wanted the attention," and suffers from PTSD as a result.
"I would take whatever I could back in the days, and I would let them in," she continued, "I was spiraling down a dark hole. There were no healthy opportunities for Octomom. I was doing what I was told to do and saying what I was told to say. When you're pretending to be something you're not, at least for me, you end up falling on your face."
These days, Suleman prefers to live her life away from the spotlight and focus on her family.
"Octomom was media created. I believe most media is filtered and fake. They created this caricature," Suleman told the NYT. "Once I finally ran away from all of the pretending, I was able to be me."