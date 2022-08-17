13 Must-Haves for Surviving #DormLife: Moon & Jai, Bearaby, invisaWear & More

Ring in the new school year with a Moon & Jai Ritual Home Kit, the Nappling Weighted Blanket, and other trendy dorm essentials.

By Sophy Ziss Aug 17, 2022 8:28 PMTags
Ecomm: Dorm Essentials

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Whether you're looking to flex on TikTok or just reassure a parent that you're getting enough sleep, there's no end to the things considered "essential" for living in a dorm. After all, moving into a smaller space you share with a potential new bestie can be a lot. Not to mention the potential rules a dorm may impose. For coffee drinkers who like a strong cup in the morning, it may be time to switch to a French press from electric. If you like your afternoon nap, a weighted blanket should help ensure a proper rest. And of course, no matter what you do, you're gonna want to look cute doing it. 

At the end of the day, being away from home for the first time can be a challenge for students and their parents. To make it easier on everyone, we've compiled these must-haves to keep everyone happy throughout the #dormlife. Light your favorite meditation candle (there's one we recommend!) and manifest this list before heading back to school.

Tower Laundry Hamper

If there's one thing everyone can agree on about college kids? Laundry is never high on their list of priorities. This sizable hamper will help the floor stay clean, even if the clothes don't always stay that way.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

invisaWear Rose Gold Necklace

This rose gold accessory serves two purposes: It's an understated pendant necklace, yes, but the pendant also includes a button on back that the wearer can press. According to invisaWear, this button will alert the wearer's choice of contacts to their immediate location, alerting a select group that they may be in need of help. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

invisaWear Black Athletic Band

This bracelet is so cute and subtle, you may not realize that this collaboration with Bandits Fitness doubles as a discreet way to help protect your safety, according to invisaWear. It's not only functional (zippered pocket!) and stylish (strappy, understated), but it includes a charm that syncs with your phone and can be activated to alert contacts to your location, if needed. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

invisaWear Gold Flower Keychain

Similar to the line's athletic band and pendant necklace offerings, this keychain serves the triple purpose of being useful, on-trend, and able to alert select friends and family in case of an emergency. It's an item that while you'll ideally never need to use, it's always better to have in your back pocket (literally). 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Riley Mini Glass Tea Press Pot

Coffee or tea is an essential for so many students on the go, but access to an electric coffeepot or tea kettle is usually limited by schools. The solution? This super-cute French press, which can be used to brew either of your favorites. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Corkcicle Coffee Mug

Pouring your go-to hot beverage and hitting the road for morning classes is a daily routine for most students. According to Corkcicle, this travel mug keeps your favorite drink hot for up to three hours — perfect for mornings that follow late nights. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Branch Glass & Mug Tree

Save space and stay organized with this trendy glass and mug holder. Tbh, it can probably double (triple, really) as a jewelry stand, too. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Moon & Jai High Vibe Home Kit with Selenite

This trendy crystal kit from Moon & Jai keeps the dorm vibes good — even during finals week. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Love Rib Long Sleeve Cropped Pullover Hoodie

Whether you're getting comfy for a study session or hanging out in a common area, this cropped hoodie will keep you cozy and cute. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Leveret Women's Fleece Pants Stars

Cozy, cute, and laidback looks require a pair of bottoms to match. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Jill & Ally Organize Your Chaos Green Fluorite Crystal Manifestation Candle

With a woodsy blend of mint, spruce, and more, this candle is a calming addition to any space. Better still? Once the wax is fully melted, you can keep the two green fluorite crystals within it to keep setting intentions long after the candle has finished burning.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Bearaby Nappling Weighted Blanket

While it may look like your average super-cute knit blanket, the Nappling from Bearaby is even more than that. Per the brand, its weighted properties can help reduce anxiety and promote deeper sleep — two essentials for any college student. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Chain Joint Bag Hanger

Keep your bags, scarves, and hats neatly organized (and off of the floor!) with this versatile hanger. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Whether you're sharing a bathroom for the first time or are too used to it, here are 19 shower caddy essentials for dorms that everyone should add to their carts.

