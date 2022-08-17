The Real Housewives of Dubai's Reunion Looks Are Too Glam for Words

See Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan and more Real Housewives of Dubai stars' impressive season 1 reunion ensembles.

Watch: RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

If you thought The Real Housewives of Dubai's inaugural season was impressive, wait until you see the ladies' reunion looks. 

Bravo Insider shared first-look photos of the cast's extraordinary outfits on Aug. 17, and it won't be long until we see them for ourselves on the small screen. The highly-anticipated season one reunion is set to kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 31, just one week after the equally exciting finale, bringing together Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury so they can hash out—err, attempt to hash out—any lingering issues they have with one another. 

Thankfully, we don't have to wait until then to get a sneak peek of their fabulous fits. Scroll on to see some of the ladies' reunion looks, including Ayan's jaw-dropping yellow gown, Brooks' royal attire, Lesa's ultra daring ensemble and Stanbury's sleek mini dress.

There's no forgetting all of the accessories, either!

photos
Real Housewives of Dubai's Season 1 Taglines

To see more of the RHODubai cast's reunion photos, head to Bravo Insider

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo Insider
Lesa Milan

Dress: Valdrin Sahiti; shoes: Femme LA, Donatella mule; hair: Stitchie; makeup: Rebecca Lee.

Bravo Insider
Lesa Milan

Dress: Valdrin Sahiti; shoes: Femme LA, Donatella mule; hair: Stitchie; makeup: Rebecca Lee.

Bravo Insider
Caroline Brooks

Dress: Xtra Brides Lagos Worldwide; hair: Semande Balogun; makeup: Ashley Stewart; styling: Mimi Linda Yina.

Bravo Insider
Chanel Ayan

Dress, shoes, jewelry, and styling: Michael Cinco; hair: Janel Sealy Smith; makeup: Toni Malt.

Bravo Insider
Caroline Stanbury

Dress: Galia Lahav; shoes: René Caovilla; jewelry: Jacob & Co., hair: Ryan Austin; makeup: Maria Doyle; styling: Danielle Timperley.

Bravo Insider
Caroline Stanbury

Dress: Galia Lahav; shoes: René Caovilla; jewelry: Jacob & Co., hair: Ryan Austin; makeup: Maria Doyle; styling: Danielle Timperley.

