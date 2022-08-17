The Real Housewives of Dubai's Reunion Looks Are Too Glam for Words

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

If you thought The Real Housewives of Dubai's inaugural season was impressive, wait until you see the ladies' reunion looks.

Bravo Insider shared first-look photos of the cast's extraordinary outfits on Aug. 17, and it won't be long until we see them for ourselves on the small screen. The highly-anticipated season one reunion is set to kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 31, just one week after the equally exciting finale, bringing together Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury so they can hash out—err, attempt to hash out—any lingering issues they have with one another.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait until then to get a sneak peek of their fabulous fits. Scroll on to see some of the ladies' reunion looks, including Ayan's jaw-dropping yellow gown, Brooks' royal attire, Lesa's ultra daring ensemble and Stanbury's sleek mini dress.

There's no forgetting all of the accessories, either!