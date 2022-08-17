Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Punk Princess Look at Travis Barker's Show

Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker at his Ohio concert wearing a Barbie pink trench coat layered over a lace corset top.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in pink!

There's no denying The Kardashians star is known for adding a little oomph to her ensembles by mixing bold accessories with classic pieces. And that's exactly what she did during a night out with husband Travis Barker at his Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Aug. 16, the reality star posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram that showcased her punk princess outfit, in which she rocked a head-turning Barbie pink trench coat paired over a black lace corset top and body-hugging bottoms. Kourtney accessorized with strappy sandal heels that laced up to her ankles and a black leather purse.

Her get-up certainly stole the show as she opted for a simple beauty look. According to the Poosh founder, she was the mastermind behind her glam.

"I did my own hair and makeup here," she wrote on Instagram Stories, displaying her fresh-faced look and slick-straight hair, "the same ways I always do it super minimal."

Earlier this week, Kourtney didn't shy away from sharing her PDA-filled moments with Travis while they hit the road.

She called herself a "tour wife" in an Aug. 12 Instagram post, with the Blink-182 drummer commenting, "Tour life's better with you."

From Kourtney's most recent fashion moment, it's clear she's hitting all the right notes during Travis' concerts.

Take a look for yourself below!

Instagram
Barbie Pink

Kourtney showcased her Barbie style, wearing a pink trench coat paired over a black lace corset top and matching bottoms.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
PDA Alert

Kourtney and Travis make out during a rehearsal for his 2022 shows.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"Drum Practice"

"Time for drum practice," Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Makeout Sesh

"Favorite time of the day," Travis commented.

Instagram / Travis Barker
"Practice Makes Perfect"

"Practice makes perfect," Travis wrote, to which Kourtney responded, "When you can't see and you're still the most," adding five fire emojis."

 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"Tour Wife"

The two stare into each other's eyes backstage at Travis' show with Machine Gun Kelly in the Indianapolis area. Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "tour wife," to which Travis responded, "Tour life's better with you."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Hand-in-Hand

The two walk together to the show.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bringing the Heat

...onstage and off.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Romance Backstage

The two enjoy another intimate moment.

