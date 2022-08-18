Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Just Laid the Foundation for the Explosive Aspen Cast Trip

Watch : RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors

Winter Aspen is coming.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gets closer and closer to the explosive cast trip to Aspen, so do all of the slow-burning feuds to boiling over.

Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke had it out last week, but on the Aug. 17 episode, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne were center stage. The two clashed over Erika's drinking—which she herself recently described as "reckless"—and the "Pretty Mess" singer ultimately accused Garcelle of pushing a "false narrative that I had a problem."

Garcelle denied this, adding in a confessional, "It's a narrative, but just because you don't like it doesn't make it false."

Erika also pointed out that Garcelle had brought up her drinking to several of their co-stars. "Is that to make Erika look bad," Erika said, "or is that out of genuine concern?"

Then came the line RHOBH fans have been buzzing about since they first heard Garcelle utter it in the season 12 trailer: "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own."