Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Just Laid the Foundation for the Explosive Aspen Cast Trip

Winter Aspen is coming.
As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gets closer and closer to the explosive cast trip to Aspen, so do all of the slow-burning feuds to boiling over.
Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke had it out last week, but on the Aug. 17 episode, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne were center stage. The two clashed over Erika's drinking—which she herself recently described as "reckless"—and the "Pretty Mess" singer ultimately accused Garcelle of pushing a "false narrative that I had a problem."
Garcelle denied this, adding in a confessional, "It's a narrative, but just because you don't like it doesn't make it false."
Erika also pointed out that Garcelle had brought up her drinking to several of their co-stars. "Is that to make Erika look bad," Erika said, "or is that out of genuine concern?"
Then came the line RHOBH fans have been buzzing about since they first heard Garcelle utter it in the season 12 trailer: "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own."
Erika replied by calling Garcelle a liar, and though the pair never came to a resolution, the conversation quickly ended. RHOBH's cameras then panned the tension-filled room as Kyle Richards asked, "Well, do we have a little more clarity about everyone's relationships here?"
The only response came from Kathy Hilton, and it was a sarcastic one: "I think it's all good!"
Of course, it's not all good—and with the Aspen trip kicking off on next week's Aug. 24 episode, things are only going to get worse. Take it from Erika, who previously said that if there was a singular scene she could remove from RHOBH season 12, it'd be one from the Colorado vacation during which she "got into it very heavily" with Garcelle, Sutton, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sheree Zampino.
While we await the inevitable fall out, read on for a look at more of the drama that's transpired this season ahead of what's guaranteed to be a memorable cast trip.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
