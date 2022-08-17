Get a Sneak Peek at Guest Stars Shania Twain and Martina McBride in the Trailer for Monarch

Watch : Harry Styles & Shania Twain's ICONIC Coachella 2022 Duet

This list of guest stars does impress us much.

Country music legends Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker are set to guest star on the first season of Fox's Monarch.

In the trailer for the new series, which stars Susan Sarandon as fictional country music superstar Dottie Cantrell Roman, the Nashville icons—who seem to be playing themselves—appear alongside regular cast members, which also include Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Beth Ditto and Joshua Sasse.

Monarch follows Dottie and her husband Albie Roman (Adkins) as they build a country music empire—but the rise to the top is filled with enough drama to fill a ten gallon hat.

"I never wanted to just be a star. I wanted to create a dynasty. And I have," Dottie says in the trailer. "But the strength to do whatever it takes to protect the family, well, we have to work on that."

As their music industry power gets questioned, it's clear that blood runs way thicker than water.