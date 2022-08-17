Kid Cudi Shares He Suffered Stroke During Rehab in 2016

Watch : Kid Cudi Reveals Where He REALLY Stands With Kanye West

Kid Cudi is opening up about a health scare that occurred during one of the hardest times in his life.

The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper, 38, recently revealed he suffered a stroke shortly after being admitted to rehab in 2016. In an interview with Esquire published Aug. 17, Cudi noted that the stroke impacted his movement and speech and required him to take physical therapy for months, telling the outlet, "Everything was f--ked."

It wasn't until 2017 when the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper auditioned for a role in the Broadway play Lobby Hero, with Michael Cera, that he felt he had improved. Though Cudi didn't land the role, he was able to memorize his lines and complete the full audition.

"I proved to myself that I could do it," he told the publication. "I needed that at the time. I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn't lose something in that sh--t that happened."