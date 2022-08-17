Ashley Olsen Holds Boyfriend Louis Eisner Close During Rare Outing in Italy

Watch : Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shares a Rare Hiking Pic

While there was no machete to be found, Ashley Olsen's latest rare outing with her boyfriend still looks like a slice of heaven.

The Olsen twin was photographed looking cozy with longtime partner Louis Eisner while vacationing on the Italian island of Pantelleria this past weekend. The two walked together, with his arm draped around the fashion designer and her grabbing onto his hand. Ashley wore an over-the-knee striped red shirtdress with a baseball cap, while her boyfriend sported a white T-shirt and jeans.

The two were later seen sporting swimwear as they spend time on a yacht and a beach.

The couple has been dating since at least 2017 and has rarely been photographed in public together. Both Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen have largely kept away from the spotlight since the former Full House stars retired from acting more than a decade ago to focus on their fashion empire.