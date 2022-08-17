See Vampire Academy's Wickedly Sexy Trailer and First-Look Photos

Peacock has finally released the full trailer for their highly anticipated new series Vampire Academy. Plus, check out new images for a taste of romance, danger and plenty of steamy sex scenes.

By Brett Malec Aug 17, 2022
TVVampiresPeacockNBCU
Watch: Vampire Academy Cast Talk Bringing Sexy Scenes to Life

Get ready to sink your teeth into Vampire Academy's official trailer.

On Aug. 17, Peacock released the wickedly sexy full trailer for their highly anticipated new sci-fi series based on the best-selling book series by Richelle Mead.

From executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the show follows the unlikely friendship between Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and her guardian Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. The new preview teases friendship, action-packed fights, terrifying monsters and plenty of steamy sex scenes.

Nieves' Lissa also promises to bring about change for her kind. "I'm the royal princess that needs protecting," she says in the sneak peek. "I can be a leader who ruled not just for the royals, but for all citizens."

Meanwhile, Hathaway's Rose vows to do whatever it takes to keep Lissa out of harm's way. "She's my family," she says. "I would die for her."

Plec and MacIntyre promise Vampire Academy has "never been more timely," adding in a joint statement, "A brilliant exploration of an inherently unbalanced class-based society, with pampered Royals on one end, and a Guardian class whose sole purpose is to protect them on the other, as well as an ugly dynastic change on the horizon, it's a world teetering on the edge."

Check out the full trailer below, plus more newly released first-look photos from the show.

Vampire Academy premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

