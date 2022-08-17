Here's How You Can Stay in Sarah Jessica Parker's Home in the Hamptons

Watch : How to Rent Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home

And just like that—Sarah Jessica Parker's house in the Hamptons is opening its doors to one lucky pair of fans.

The Sex and the City star partnered with Bookings.com to list her charming 1940s beachy cottage, which is located at one of the most private beaches in the Dunes. According to the listing, the three-bedroom home boasts a fully stocked bar with Thomas Ashbourne and includes an incredible deck with a private backyard.

As if that weren't enticing enough, the And Just Like That actress' humble abode also features a dreamy closet that Carrie Bradshaw would swoon over. In fact, those lucky enough to rent the space will get to play dress up and feel like a real-life Cinderella, as the closet will have a sea of shoes from Sarah's eponymous fashion line.

Dreamy closet aside, the most appealing aspect of the listing is the price tag. You can rent Sarah's home for just $19.98—an homage to the year Sex and the City premiered. But while anyone renting the space is guaranteed to have an unforgettable getaway, there's one tiny catch.