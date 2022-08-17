Get $200 Worth of Skin Brightening Products for $56: SkinCeuticals, IMAGE Skincare, EltaMD, Obagi & More

If you additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Dermstore shoppers.

Best of Dermstore Problem Solution: Brightening Regimen Reviews

A repeat shopper explained, "I'm writing this 2 years after using and repurchasing the full products: Neostrata: amazing and you get a lot for the price. Sunscreen: not too oily and doesn't leave a strong white cast. Obagi face cleanser was not worth the money. it feels great to the skin, doesn't dry it out like high name brand cleansers but Cerve is good too. Vitamin C moisturizer was good, you can use it in both summer/winter."

Another customer shared, "I've got a lot of skin damage, sun spots, discoloration from pregnancy. There's so many high end products that say they can help with hyperpigmentation, but trying them all can get $$. I like this set because it let's me try several brands without breaking the bank."

Someone else reviewed, "Wonderful combination. I purchased this to try some products to hopefully help my cystic acne and scarred skin from previous acne. I have been following the day and night routine that is provided. I love the Lancer scrub, my face felt smooth and amazing afterwards. Too bad it's so expensive. For only using it a couple days I can see a difference and haven't had any new cystic acne pop up."

"Great deal! I was impressed with this purchase. I hadn't tried many of the included products so I always wait a couple months until they're nearly gone before writing my review. These sized products are great to add to my regular regimen because I put them in my travel bag and use them when I stay the night elsewhere once a week and it's a great way to try them out without having to travel with full sized products, especially if flying. I'm intending on buying a full size of the neostrada exfoliating wipes, I really like those, and the cream they also include is awesome for my combination/oily skin. Obagi face wash is perfect as well, not stripping and lasts a long time! Also can't go wrong with Elta or skinceuticals. Their serums are always on point and the elta eye gel was a fresh new option for me. I'm still using it," a shopper explained.

Someone else reviewed, "Products are amazing and it's nice to chance and try different ones at times."