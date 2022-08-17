It Cosmetics Flash Deal: Buy 1, Get 1 Free on CC Cream, Moisturizer, Mascara, and More Top-Sellers

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood to shop, It Cosmetics has a can't-miss sale happening right now. The brand is famous for its CC-cream, game-changing skincare products, and clutch eyebrow products. Currently, there's a buy one, get one free promotion. Fans of the brand know that this is a must-shop event. For anyone who's new to the brand, this is a great time to test out some new products.
Here's the deal: unfortunately the buy one, get one free offer doesn't apply to everything. However, there are some It Cosmetics must-have products that are a part of this deal. Just scroll through the list, and add your favorite products to your cart. If you buy two items, you'll get the lower-priced item for free—no promo code needed.
So, what's on sale? Let's check out the products.
It Cosmetics Buy 1, Get 1 Free
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream Moisturizer
You can use this cream on your neck, décolleté, and chest. It absorbs quickly and it reduces the appearance of lines and increases smoothness, firmness, and elasticity, according to the brand.
A fan of the moisturizer raved, "I've been using this product for around 3 years and I love it! Shortly after I started using it I felt and could see a difference on my neck. My skin is smooth, hydrated, soft, no lines or wrinkles. I'm very happy with this product and I hope IT doesn't discontinue it."
Someone else shared, "Excellent neck moisturizing cream! It has made such a huge difference since I started using it! Highly recommend this amazing product!!"
Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream
It Cosmetics claims you can combat the top 5 signs of aging in just 7 sleeps: fine lines, dryness, loss of firmness, dullness, and tired-looking skin with this cream. Just put this night cream on before bed and you will wake up to younger-looking, plump skin.
The formula's unique texture also prevents visible product transfer on your pillow. It will stay on your skin, not your pillow, sheets, and blankets, per the brand. A fan of the product said, "I just bought my 2nd huge jar of this. I don't think I'll ever stop using it every night. It smells so good; not too overpowering of a lavender smell but just right. It also feels like silk when putting it on my face. I will buy it over and over (when it's on sale)." Thankfully, this is a part of the buy one get one free deal.
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
This concealer was developed with plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The brand claims that this formula is great to diminish the look of fine lines, redness, and hyperpigmentation without cracks or creasing. The waterproof concealer lasts for 24 hours, per It Cosmetics.
This concealer has 1,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Best under eye dark circle concealer I have tried (and I have tried seemingly everything from high end department store to online brands). A little goes a LONG way. This does not settle into wrinkles but smoothes over them shade match is perfect."
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser
This innovative product combines the attributes of a cleanser with a hydrating serum.
"I love this cleanser, its soft on the skin, just enough lather. I use it religiously for 4 years now," a shopper said. Another customer explained, "Great cleaner if you're looking for something that is gentle on the skin and great for sensitivity."
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
You can use this cleanser to remove makeup, brighten your skin, and hydrate. Apply a scoop onto your clean face and leave it on for about 10 minutes before you rinse it off. The brand claims that this product provides 24 hours of hydration.
A shopper raved, "I've been using this product for years! I love it AND will use it for years to come!!!"
Another gushed, "This is about the only cleanser I have found that will actually remove my foundation and leave my skin feeling soft and hydrated!! It has helped to keep my skin balanced and does not cause breakouts. Truly the best cleanser I have used in years!!!!"
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Setting Powder
When you're done with your makeup, sweep some of this pressed powder on top of your look to prevent shine, blur the appearance of pores, and mattify the skin. Finishing your look with some powder is a great way to extend the life of your glam. There are three, easy-to-blend shades to choose from.
An It Cosmetics shopper said, "Works great at hiding pores and little flaws. Would recommend to everyone!"
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder
If you prefer a loose powder formula, this translucent powder is a reliable option to prevent oiliness/shine and lock your makeup in place.
"In my opinion, this finishing powder is the best on the market," a shopper said. Another declared, "Holy grail!! I've used this for years and nothing I have tried is better!"
It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 40
If you're looking for a product with color correction and full-coverage, this foundation is a great choice. It also has anti-aging skincare benefits and SPF 40 sun protection. It's a true multitasker, with ingredients that address redness, acne scarring, and the appearance of pores, per the brand. It also controls oil for up to 12 hours, according to It Cosmetics.
It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7
Save space in your makeup bag with this two-in-one brush. Use the full-bodied side to apply and blend your foundation and the smaller brush for your concealer and for blending your foundation in small creases, like around the nose and eyes.
An It Cosmetics shopper said, "This brush is amaaazing! I heard all the hype about this buffing brush so I thought I'd try it out for myself. It definitely lives up to it's reputation. I love this brush so much. I would highly recommend this product!"
It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara
If you want long, voluminous lashes, give this It Cosmetics mascara a try. It has 1,400+ 5-star reviews.
A shopper raved, "Beat mascara I have used to date! Tried many and keep coming back! Please don't ever discontinue."
Someone else reviewed, "I love this mascara and buy it all the time now. Makes my lashes longer and fuller. Stays on all day."
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Gel Lotion Moisturizer
This moisturizer delivers 72 hours of hydration according to the brand. It absorbs quickly and it feels lightweight on your skin. A fan of the product said, "It's so moisturizing, but without any heaviness. It's my daytime moisturizer, it sits under my daily sunscreen, so it has to be compatible. Love it!!!!"
Someone else said, "Best gel lotion there is for the price! Comparable quality to many other more expensive brands out there. Recommend 100%."
It Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil
Get a natural-looking fullness with this eyebrow pencil. it has an oval-shaped tip that was designed to mimic the shape of your natural eyebrows. It has budge-proof formula and a built-in spooley brush to help you blend in the color.
An It Cosmetics shopper reviewed, "Excellent eye brow pencil!! Very easy to use and stays on all day!! Love it!!" Someone else shared, "The best product on the market. It actually works! So natural looking. I will always be a fan."
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, check out this 50% off deal on the TikTok-famous Tan-Luxe Tanning Drops.