Zac Efron Sets Pulses Racing With Shirtless Video

Watch : Zac Efron's Friend Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors

Zac Efron is making fans feel like they're 17 again thanks to his latest swoon-worthy video.

On Aug. 16, the Firestarter star posted a shirtless video of himself flexing on his Instagram Stories seemingly fresh out of a cupping therapy session. For the new clip, Zac added Drake's song "Jimmy Crooks." Besides the background music, however, no further words were needed in his post as he let his muscles do the talking.

And the actor has made it a habit of his to send fans spiraling recently.

Back in July, Zac took a trip back to where it all started: the high school where the High School Musical series was filmed.

The surprise visit was captured in a sweet snap by Zac—who played basketball star and singer Troy Bolton in the movies—in an Instagram post.