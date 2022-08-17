Yellowjackets Casts Adult Lottie Ahead of Season 2

The Yellowjackets team continues to grow.
Showtime announced Aug. 17 that Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell is joining season two of the hit series, which centers on a high school soccer team that survived a plane crash and how the players coped with the trauma in the ensuing years. Simone will play the adult Lottie and Courtney Eaton, who plays the teen version of Lottie in the show, has been upped to a series regular.
News of Simone's casting comes after Showtime revealed Servant actress Lauren Ambrose will join the cast as adult Van. The newcomers will join Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis on the Vancouver set later this month, according to the press release.
Filming on the highly anticipated second season is expected to wrap in early 2023, and Christina told E! News in July she predicts it's going to up the ante. "I imagine it will get more complex," she shared. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."
Going into season two, which is expected to premiere in 2023, the writers want to resolve some of those lingering questions from the finale. "Who is blackmailing the Yellowjackets, we intend to answer," Ashley told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 13. "What does it all mean and what's the point of human experience? Those are questions we won't be able to answer fully. But we don't want to leave people hanging on a plot level."
But it's not just the viewers asking questions—the cast is, too. "Even shooting the first season, we were always on a need-to-know basis," Liv Hewson told The Hollywood Reporter in a separate interview Aug. 15. "We'd get the scripts one at a time, right before we shot, so as a cast we were always coming up with our own theories for the show we were in."
Samantha Hanratty, who plays the '90s Misty, added that she never knew what was going to happen throughout the show because of this secretive process. "I feel like we relate to the fans who are like, 'We want to know more!'" she said. "Because, like same!"
Yellowjackets is streaming now on Showtime.