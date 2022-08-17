Kid Cudi Calls Out Kanye West Over "F--ked Up" Behavior Amid Feud

Watch : Kid Cudi Reveals Where He REALLY Stands With Kanye West

Suffice it to say, Kid Cudi is not interested in squashing his beef with Kanye West.

Speaking to Esquire for the magazine's September 2022 issue, Cudi said, "It's gonna take a motherf--king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don't see it happening. He gon' have to become a monk."

The rappers' feud reignited earlier this year after Ye took to Instagram to air his grievances with Pete Davidson, and with the fellow rapper for being friends with him. At the time, the then-Saturday Night Live star was dating Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian. The two recently broke up after nine months.

"I'm not one of your kids. I'm not Kim. It don't matter if I'm friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s--t had anything to do with me," Cudi said in his Esquire interview, addressing Kanye. "If you can't be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That's not my f--king problem. You need to own up to your s--t like every man in this life has."