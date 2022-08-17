See Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia Honor Olivia Newton-John With Performance of "Summer Nights"

Watch : Remembering the Life of Olivia Newton-John

The tributes are still rolling in for the late Olivia Newton-John.

During the third London stop of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour, the band brought out Natalie Imbruglia and Jacob Collier to perform a memorable tribute to the Grease actress, more than a week after she passed away following a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

Imbruglia sang Newton-John's part in their rendition of the hit song "Summer Nights" from Grease, while Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, covered John Travolta's part. Collier joined Martin with vocals in the chorus of the song.

On Aug. 8, Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, shared that the actress died "peacefully" while surrounded by family and friends. In his message, he detailed his wife's strides in her public battle with the disease.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Easterling shared on Instagram. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."