See Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia Honor Olivia Newton-John With Performance of "Summer Nights"

The tributes are still rolling in for the late Olivia Newton-John.
During the third London stop of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour, the band brought out Natalie Imbruglia and Jacob Collier to perform a memorable tribute to the Grease actress, more than a week after she passed away following a 30-year battle with breast cancer.
Imbruglia sang Newton-John's part in their rendition of the hit song "Summer Nights" from Grease, while Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, covered John Travolta's part. Collier joined Martin with vocals in the chorus of the song.
On Aug. 8, Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, shared that the actress died "peacefully" while surrounded by family and friends. In his message, he detailed his wife's strides in her public battle with the disease.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Easterling shared on Instagram. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
Following Newton-John's death, several Grease stars paid tribute to the actress, including Travolta, who played Danny in the 1978 film. He wrote, "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"
The Hairspray actor ended his heartfelt tribute with, "Your Danny, your John!"
Edith "Didi" Conn, who played Frenchy in Grease, shared that wants to remember her former co-star through "love and light," which is how she said Newton-John would sign all her emails and letters.
"I think I will remember her singing," Conn noted on Good Morning America Aug. 9. "She would put her hands out to her audience and sing ‘I Honestly Love You' and I think that's how I'll always remember her—this big heart. And we will honestly always love her, too."