Amy Schumer Clarifies She Wasn't "Shading" Tom Holland's Social Media Break

Watch : Tom Holland Makes Video on Social Media Hiatus. He Says...

Amy Schumer is setting the record straight.

After she was accused of making fun of Tom Holland and his recent video sharing his decision to take a break from social media for his mental health, the comedian made it clear she wasn't making light of him or his post.

"Not shading Spider-Man," she wrote on Instagram Stories Aug. 16. "Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!"

Holland shared his video to Instagram Aug. 13—noting he made a "very brief" return to the platform to shed some light on stem4, a nonprofit that supports teenage mental health.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating—to be overwhelming," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app."