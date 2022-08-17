Superman & Lois' Jordan Elsass Exits Series Citing Personal Reasons

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Jonathan Kent is going to look very different in season three of Superman & Lois.

Series regular Jordan Elsass will no longer be playing Jonathan, one of Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent's (Tyler Hoechlin) teen sons, in The CW series. "Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons," Warner Bros said in a statement Aug. 17. "The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast."

Jordan has not publicly commented on his departure.

Season three was supposed to see Jonathan follow in his superhero dad's footsteps. "We certainly want to fold Jonathan more into the superhero stories," Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing told Entertainment Weekly in June. "What Clark says to him about the Kryptonian tech, you could take that in many different ways, so we'll see which road we ultimately go down."