Did Taylor Swift Almost Star in The Twilight Saga: New Moon? Director Says...

A new Twilight realization is breaking dawn—er, coming to light.

Back in the aughts, the vampire books and movies had caught everyone's attention—even Taylor Swift's according to The Twilight Saga: New Moon director Chris Weitz. While sharing stories about the casting for the 2009 film on The Twilight Effect podcast, the filmmaker alleged the "All Too Well" singer wanted to make a cameo in the movie.

"Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time," he told hosts Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the film, and Melanie Howe, "and he said like, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie. Not because of you, but because she's a Twihard. But she will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

However, Weitz said he decided to not include Swift in the movie. Why? "The hardest thing for me," he said, "was to be like, 'The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything.'"