Love Is Blind's Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely Are Divorcing

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are no longer two peas in the same pod.



Nearly six months after Love is Blind viewers watched the couple—who connected in the pods during the show's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement.



"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," their message, shared to their respective Instagram accounts Aug. 17, read. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."



Their statement continued, "We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience."



Giving a shoutout to the show, the couple went on to thank Netflix "for this unforgettable opportunity and support."