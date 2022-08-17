Kate Hudson Proves Her 2 Sons Are Already Budding Rockstars

The apple doesn't fall far from this tree.
Kate Hudson is a mom to two budding rockstars if her latest Instagram post is any indication. The Almost Famous star shared an adorable video of her sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, jamming out in their garage before Ryder heads off to college.
"My boys," she captioned the Aug. 16 post. "What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time. @mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We're gonna miss you big time. #offtocollege #guessthesong."
In the one-minute clip, Ryder and Bingham showed that they've inherited musical talent from their fathers. (Ryder's dad is Kate's ex-husband Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, while Kate shares Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy of Muse.) The college-bound teen handled the guitar, while his younger brother played the drums for their rendition of "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)" by the Deftones.
Several stars praised the boys' musical talent in Kate's comments section of the post, including fashion designer Rachel Zoe, who wrote, "Oh my heart just exploded I love this so much."
Music producer David Foster commented, "Great stuff guys!!!" while YouTube stars The Clark Family wrote, "Brothers who play together stay together. Hope he has a great first year and that your Mama heart is at peace."
Kate—also mom to daughter Rani Rose, 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa—recently celebrated Ryder's graduation from high school. The Bride Wars actress shared photos of her oldest son in his cap and gown with his siblings and his famous parents.
"Today was a big day for our family," Kate captioned her June 3 Instagram post. "A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!"
She continued, "you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter."