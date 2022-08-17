Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Share Rare Photos of Their Daughters on Family Vacation

Watch : Kristen Bell's Kids Know All the "Frozen 2" Secrets

Do you want to build a snowman see Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family photos?

The Frozen actress, 42, and the Parenthood alum, 47, recently shared a few pictures from their road trip with their daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, to Instagram.

So where did they go on their vacation? One of the stops was South Dakota, where they visited the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Kristen, Dax, Lincoln and Delta also spent some time along the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho, where they appeared to stay with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney (who Kristen called the "best hosts in the biz.") There, they went swimming, horseback riding, rafting and more. And by the looks of their photos, it seems like they enjoyed a dinner with a few more celebrity pals, including Jason Bateman and Adam Scott.

Kristen, Dax and their kids have been driving from state to state in their motorhome Big Brown, and it looks like they're having a wonderful time, with Dax writing in an Aug. 16 post, "Dearest Summer, please never end."