Devin Booker Leaves Flirty Comment on Kendall Jenner's Bikini Post

Watch : Kendall Jenner REACTS to Stassie Karanikolaou's Cucumber Joke

Devin Booker is on top of his game—both on and off the court.



After Kendall Jenner posted a sultry pic of herself rocking a two-piece bikini to Instagram Aug. 16, the Phoenix Suns star entered the chat, commenting on the head-turning photo with a hot face emoji. Devin's flirty comment under the Kardashians star's photo is just the latest glimpse fans have gotten at the pair's ongoing romance.



In early August, Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, spent some quality time together in the outdoors when they ventured out for a trip to Idaho. And as a source exclusively told E! News of their vacation, their destination isn't all that new for the couple.



"Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water," the insider noted, adding that the two "are very adventurous and always up for trying anything." As for what those activities are? According to the source, in addition spending time at the golf and lake club they frequent, they also love hanging by the fire pit, boating on the lake and axe throwing.