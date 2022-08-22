This $15 Personalized Necklace Has Over 23,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Don't just take our word for it. Here's what reviewers are saying:

"Ok I bought these because I was totally influenced by @theramblingredhead... and she wasn't wrong. Easy to use to dress up or spruce up an average outfit. Love that it's two pieces so you can wear together or separate annnd you can adjust the length on both necklaces. Comes in a cute little gift box so you can totally gift these as part of a bridesmaid box, or thank you gift. Love them and plan on wear these a lot this summer. *full disclosure I love Amazon and I'm easily influenced when I think it's a bargain. But I tell it how it is when I think something junk and these are not."

"Great quality for the price!"

"It's so beautiful and feels sturdy. I love Dainty gold jewelry. This is my first day wearing it. Mom loved it."

"Soooo cute and comes with a little gold chain as well! They even sent a little note card which came so in handy because i forgot a card for this gift! Love this, ending up buying in 2 other initials as well :) Great gifts!"

"As advertised. Looks like the pic provided. Good quality and came nicely packed. Will be great as gift. A lot of details put into this precious handmade Jewelry."

"Amazing quality, I've had so many compliments! I love love love these necklaces!"

"So lovely, great quality. Worth the money have bought more necklace's from this collection."

"Love this brand, I didn't really read what the metal was, but I've had no allergic reaction and I usually get that from costume jewelry or nickel. I've worn this set in the hot tub, shower, pool, sweating at the gym, and sprayed perfume on. Hasn't changed colors or left anything on my skin. The metal is pretty sturdy and he's stayed in one piece since august 2021, when I got it. Definitely recommend this brand and I shall buy more."