Breaking Bad Statue Sparks Criticism From New Mexico State Representative

Breaking Bad is at the center of a new political debate.

Two statues of Breaking Bad characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) were erected at the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico on July 29, according to Variety. However, one of the state's leaders doesn't fully understand the reason for having these sculptured figures on public display.

At the statues' unveiling, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan said he understood that not everyone would be a fan of the statues, considering the fictional characters are infamous meth dealers who operated in New Mexico.

"In all seriousness, no doubt some folks are going to say, ‘Wow, just what our city needed.' And I get that," he said, according to Variety. "I see two of the finest actors America has ever produced. I see them, in character, as two larger-than-life tragic figures, cautionary tales."