Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Reveals Sex of Her Twins

Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Padron, the daughter of exes Kody and Christine Brown, is expecting twins with her husband, Tony Padron. Learn about the “adventure” they anticipate.

Boy, oh boy!

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron will soon be welcoming twin sons.

The couple, who wed in 2016, took to Instagram to share the news by posting a snapshot of themselves firing off blue powder poppers with their 16-month-old daughter Avalon Asa.

Mykelti noted in the Aug. 16 post, "It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys."

Although they haven't settled on names for their kids, Mykelti added that she and Tony are "excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around."

So, when does Avalon officially become a big sister? Mykelti said that her twin boys are expected on Dec. 1, "but they're twins so really we're thinking before Thanksgiving."

Reflecting on expanding their family, the TLC star told People on Aug. 16 that she and Tony "will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure."

"I'm excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age," Mykelti told the outlet. "They'll always have a friend to play with."

On June 23, the 26-year-old shared her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. At the time, she posted a photo of herself, Tony and their little girl posing with Mykelti's baby bump.

She paired the moment with a caption that read, "Tony and I definitely weren't planning this or expecting it but we're both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings."

