Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Reveals Sex of Her Twins

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Boy, oh boy!

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband Antonio "Tony" Padron will soon be welcoming twin sons.

The couple, who wed in 2016, took to Instagram to share the news by posting a snapshot of themselves firing off blue powder poppers with their 16-month-old daughter Avalon Asa.

Mykelti noted in the Aug. 16 post, "It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys."

Although they haven't settled on names for their kids, Mykelti added that she and Tony are "excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around."

So, when does Avalon officially become a big sister? Mykelti said that her twin boys are expected on Dec. 1, "but they're twins so really we're thinking before Thanksgiving."

Reflecting on expanding their family, the TLC star told People on Aug. 16 that she and Tony "will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure."