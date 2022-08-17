Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Garcelle Beauvais Shares Tips to Host a Bravo-Worthy Event

We interviewed Garcelle Beauvais because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Garcelle is a paid spokesperson for Absolut. Some of the items featured are from Garcelle's HSN product line, Garcelle at Home. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The parties on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are next-level. If you want to channel that glamour and attention to detail at your next event, Garcelle Beauvais is here to share all of her tips and tricks to being the hostess with the mostess. This summer, the Bravo star all about at-home entertaining, with an emphasis on making the most of your own front yard. She explained, "Entertaining and connecting have always been passions of mine and I've been acting as an unofficial social curator for years as a hostess to my friends, so I'm so thrilled to now be an official Social Director of Front Yard Citrus Club for Absolut."
If you want to feel like you're at a Garcelle-hosted event, she is ready to share all of her tips and tricks. Garcelle dished on her partnership for Absolut, unveiled her favorite cocktail recipe, shared her summer entertaining must-haves, and she answered our questions about hosting an outdoor event.
E!: Tell me about being the Social Director for Absolut's Front Yard Citrus Club.
GB: As Social Director, I'm helping Absolut refresh the traditional summer entertaining venue and unveil the Front Yard Citrus Club, which is our way of encouraging folks to make their front yard THE place for social gathering. I've also had the privilege to work hand in hand with Outside Gang to bring a custom collection of summer coolers that were made for entertaining and the front yard to life while also flexing my design and fashion skills.
E!: Why is the front yard the place to socialize this summer?
GB: Growing up, I always sat on the stoop with my friends to hang out and say hello to my neighbors. With Front Yard Citrus Club, we're modernizing it! By bringing the party to the front yard, folks can reunite with their old neighbors and get to know their new ones!
E!: What are some Absolut summer entertaining essentials?
GB: I like to plan my parties around the season, especially with what I'm serving and how I'm serving it. Citrus is the flavor of the summer, always, and Absolut makes it easy with its flavored vodkas, like Mandrin or Grapefruit, to match the warmer months and create a cocktail that tastes like summer.
Absolut Mandrin
Enjoy this mandarin-flavored vodka this summer. It has a smooth taste that's perfect for summer.
Absolut Grapefruit
Make a refreshing summer cocktail with this zesty grapefruit-flavored vodka.
Garcelle Beauvais' Summer Hosting Essentials
Smeg Toaster
"This adds a little glamour to my kitchen and it's functional." There are eight colors to choose from.
Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor/Blender 1200WP with Exclusive Sauce Preset
"This blender helps me have a healthy start to my day." This blender has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cuisinart 630-20 Chef's Classic 11-Inch Square Griddle Nonstick-Hard-Anodized
"My Cuisinart skillet for making bacon. We are big bacon eating family. Whether it's turkey or regular bacon, the skillet gets a lot of use." This skillet has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HydroMATE Gallon Water Bottle with Straw BPA FREE Leak Proof Reusable Water
"I love this water bottle. It's easy on the go and keeps me accountable with a little motivation."
This water bottle comes in so many colors and there are 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews to choose from.
Oster DiamondForce Nonstick Belgian Waffle Maker
"My kids love waffles and, if we have some extra time to cook breakfast, it's so compact and easy to use."
This waffle maker has 27,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips Utility Cutting Board
"It's so durable and easy to clean and store!" This cutting board has 3,100+ 5-star reviews.
Garcelle Beauvais' Hosting Q+A
E!: Your Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars love to host events too. Are there any hosting tips/tricks you've picked up from them?
GB: Glamour glamour glamour. A good mix of guests and I've picked up so many tips and tricks from my friends, like how the key ingredients for a perfect summer get-together are good friends/neighbors, good food and a good cocktail! Those three things are really all I need to host a great gathering, everything else (decor, games, etc.) just adds to the fun.
E!: What are some hosting essentials from your HSN line that are perfect for summer entertaining?
GB The entire line is perfect for the summer but I especially love the beaded placemats, the pineapple lights, and, of course, throw pillows to make it fun.
Garcelle at Home Pineapple String Lights
Add some tropical ambiance to your space with these pineapple-shaped string lights, which are great for the indoors or the outdoors. You easily turn them on and off or set a six-hour timer.
Garcelle at Home Set of 4 Beaded Palm Leaf Placemats
Bring some style to your table with these beaded palm leaf placemats. There are four colorways to choose from.
Garcelle at Home Black and White Reversible Pillow
Refresh your sofa or bed with a chic pillow. This one has a bold flower design on one side and you can flip it over to a classic black and white stripe pattern on the other.
Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Waterproof
"Music is so important when entertaining it sets the tone. Have a Bluetooth speaker and play from your playlist upbeat and fun music."
Absolut X Outside Gang Drinks Cooler ‘Citron’
"I'm obsessed with the Absolut coolers. They're fun, festive and people will be asking "where did you get them." I always break out the perfect citrus-inspired summer cooler that I helped design with Outside Gang. It always keeps your drinks cold even during the extra hot days!"
E!: Sunscreen is essential for an outdoor gathering. Do you have any recommendations?
GB: I typically go for Coppertone Sport SPF 50 for my boys, and for me Black Girl Sunscreen made for women of color.
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunscreen- Made by Women of Color for People of Color
This sunscreen has SPF 30 protection and it has hydrating ingredients, doubling as a moisturizing lotion, according to the brand. it's also free of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate.
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
This water-resistant sunscreen has SPF 50 sun protection and it's free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, PABA, phthalates, & dyes.
Evian Facial Spray
E!: Are there any beauty products that you recommend to help you beat the heat at an outdoor gathering?
GB: When it's hot, the less makeup the better. Evian Facial Spray. Sometimes I will have a portable fan with me just to keep cool.
This refreshing mist has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Are there any outdoor games or board games that you recommend for a summer gathering? What do you like about this game?
GB: When my kids were little, we did potato sack races. But if the music is great people can dance.
E!: What are some of your go-to snacks for a summer event?
GB: I love to introduce my friends to my culture whenever possible, so always expect a Haitian dish at my table. Tasso, which is Haitian steak bites, is always a go-to and I add as much pikliz as possible! I also always love pairing my snacks with a simple cocktail that has a fun twist that my guests think is more elevated, like the Absolut Citrus Swizzle. It's an easy recipe with Absolut Citron, lime juice, lemon-basil syrup, a dash or two of bitters with candied dehydrated lemon.
Garcelle Beauvais' Go-To Cocktail Recipe
The Absolut Citrus Swizzle-Citron
Ingredients
- 2 oz Absolut Citron
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 0.75 oz Lemon-Basil Syrup
- 2-3 Dashes of Bitters
- Garnish: Candied Dehydrated Lemon
Method
- Combine ingredients into a footed pilsner glass.
- Add a small amount of crushed ice and swizzle to mix ingredients and aerate/dilute.
- Pack glass with crushed ice, and top with bitters.
If you're looking for more Garcelle-inspired shopping, she check out her HSN home collection.