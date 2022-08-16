Nordstrom Rack Fall Must-Haves Sale: Get This $150 Jacket for $30 & More Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Nordstrom Rack just dropped brand new styles for fall and you can save big on jackets, shackets, sweaters, blazers, dresses and more from top-brands like Levi's, Free People and Marc Jacobs.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Now that there's just a little over a month left of summer, it's time to start looking forward to fall. If you're like us and can't wait to fill your closet with all kinds of cozy new sweaters, jackets, UGGs and more, you're going to love the news we have for you. Nordstrom Rack just dropped some brand new styles for fall and you can score some seriously jaw-dropping deals on everything you need for the season including sweaters, jackets, jeans, boots and more.

If you've ever shopped at Nordstrom Rack, you'd know there are thousands of items on sale. That can be pretty overwhelming even for us. Fortunately, the retailer made things easy with their Fall Must-Haves section which features the best deals for fall office looks, activewear, boots and booties, fall party looks, sweaters, outerwear and more.

While they say you can find deals up to 60% off, we found some for even deeper discounts. In fact, this super chic Max Studio Tweed Drape Jacket (as shown above), originally $150, is on sale now for just $30. That's nearly 80% off. But that's not the only amazing deal you can score. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack's Fall Must-Haves Sale. Check those out below.

Sanctuary Fluff It Up Duster Cardigan

The Fluff It Up duster cardigan from Sanctuary is made of soft, fuzzy rib material that'll keep you cozy and warm all season long. There are five versatile colors to choose from including black, olive and light brown. It's originally $129 but on sale now for $30.

 

$129
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Ruched Cross Front Jumpsuit

This stylish Calvin Klein jumpsuit features a chic ruched crossover front, cap sleeves and a comfortable-to-wear stretch knit. It comes in black and rosewood, both of which are perfect for fall. It's also on sale for $50, which is amazing considering the original price is $134.

$134
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Maggy London Neck Tie Sheath Dress

This classy sheath dress by Maggy London is simple yet oh-so chic. It comes in three colors including the gorgeous blue sapphire below. It's originally $128, but you can get it on sale now for $50.

$128
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio Double Knit Wide Leg Pants

Nordstrom Rack shoppers rate these Max Studio pants highly. As one wrote, it's the comfiest pants ever. "I love the high-rise fit and style of these pants. The colors are a nice neutral palette and can be paired with mini sweaters or shirts for fall and winter." It's nearly $100 originally but on sale now for $30. Not bad for a pair of pants you can add to your fall work wardrobe.

 

$98
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Leather Crop Moto Jacket

This effortlessly cool moto jacket from Sam Edelman is a fall wardrobe staple. It's made of lambskin leather and features a classic asymmetric zip closure. It's originally $395, but you can snag it today for a really good price of $150. Sizes range from x-small to x-large, and some sizes are going fast!

$395
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Joe's High Rise Curvy Boot Denim Jeans

Nowadays, it's seemingly such a struggle to find a good pair of jeans for work without any distressing. But that's not the case with the Joe's High Rise Curvy Boot Denim Jeans. It has a versatile dark wash, a trendy boot cut and a hint of stretch for comfort. It's originally $189, but you can get it on sale for $80.

$189
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio Tweed Drape Jacket

The Max Studio Tweed Drape Jacket is the kind of thing you can throw on and look totally put together. It comes in white and black, both of which are so chic. Best part is, it's nearly $150 originally but on sale today for $30. This is one item that's sure to sell out quick.

$148
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Bobeau Crew Neck Houndstooth Pullover

This sophisticated, not to mention super cozy, sweater by Bobeau would look so good with a pair of jeans or a miniskirt. It's originally $72 but on sale now for $30. It's also available in regular and plus sizes.

$72
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Bobeau Popcorn Twist Back Sweater

This trendy color block sweater by Bobeau features a stylish v-shaped twist in the back. It comes in three color combos and it's on sale for $30.

$68
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Levi's Plaid Print Shacket

Fall is shacket season, which means you'll be using this classic piece from Levi's soon enough. There are three colors to choose from, and they're on sale for 50% off.

$180
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Moschino Logo Knit Beanie

Now's your chance to snag this cool luxe beanie from Moschino for 40% off. 

$100
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Swim Too Deep Cardigan

We are obsessed with the gorgeous peacock blue of this cozy Free People cardigan. Shoppers say the sweater is roomy, thick, but not at all baggy. It's the perfect piece for fall and winter. Right now, it's on sale for $75. 

$148
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Lucky Brand Marled V-Neck Sweater

This relaxed v-neck sweater by Lucky Brand is perfect for a casual day out. It's originally $80, but you can add it to your fall wardrobe today for $37.

$80
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs The Cosmo Leather Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom Rack shoppers can't get enough of the Marc Jacobs Cosmo Leather Crossbody Bag. One described it as "classically edgy," while others loved how surprisingly roomy this was. There are four colors to choose from and it's on sale for $100.

$195
$100
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Classic Women's Slipper

Colder weather means it's time to break out the UGGs. If you could use a pair of brand new cozy slippers for fall, we recommend checking out these top-rated classic slippers from UGG. There are three colors to choose from and they're on sale for $70.

$100
$70
Nordstrom Rack

