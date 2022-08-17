Exclusive

Christine Quinn Reached Out to This Selling the O.C. Cast Member with Advice

Find out which Selling the O.C. cast member is in contact with Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn ahead of the series premiere on August 24.

The O.G.s always know best. 

Ever since the announcement that a Selling Sunset spin-off called Selling the O.C. was in the works, fans are eagerly anticipating all the tea, especially if there's a rivalry brewing between the two installments. And, of course, whether we'll see any crossover appearances on the Netflix series.

But aside from Brett and Jason Oppenheim, it's unclear whether any of the Selling Sunset cast members will make an appearance on spin-off. However, Kayla Cardona, who stars on the new series shared exclusively with E! News that Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has actually been showing her the ropes ahead of the series premiere. 

"I actually have been in contact with Christine," Kayla shared. "She was very sweet because she was just giving me advice and then she invited me to an event, so I was able to meet her in person."

The realtor associate continued, "She's been a doll. She finally gave me a little back end of how everything worked and things like that so that was helpful."

Look at these two selling harmony! 

But while it's all positive vibes between Kayla and Christine, the same can't be said for things in general at the Oppenheim Group's O.C. office. Selling the O.C.'s trailer is giving more luxury homes and a whole lot of drama.

Netflix

On the business front, there's plenty of luxury listings at the Oppenheim Group, but not enough to go around. So naturally, there's a lot of competition among the agents. 

And personally, well let's just say the teaser hints at everything from infidelity to backstabbing.  

Selling the O.C. premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix

