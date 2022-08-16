Australian Actress Laura McCulloch Arrested After Allegedly Going Missing in Los Angeles

A missing Australian actress has been found following a search party to locate her. It turns out Laura McCulloch was arrested and has been held at the Santa Monica Jail since Aug. 13, police said.
A GoFundMe page hosted by her cousin Merrie McCulloch stated that her "much loved Laura" disappeared on Aug. 12 and hasn't been seen since. Per the fundraiser, which has raised $1,000 AUD, "She was last seen in the Santa Monica area, wearing a blue blouse, red skirt and tan shoes as she prepared for a first date from Tinder or Bumble."
They added that they had hired a private investigator to find her.
Her rep told E! News that her family said the 37-year-old was last seen at a restaurant that evening.
"It is not like Laura to be out-of-contact for this length of time, and, like her family and friends we are desperately concerned not to have heard from her," the rep said on Aug. 16. "She is a remarkably talented artist, and a wonderful person - much beloved by all her colleagues."
However, her family and colleagues now have their answer: She was arrested on Aug. 12 and booked on Aug. 13, with a bail amount of $25,000, according to the record obtained by E! News.
Police were dispatched to the Santa Monica location at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 for a reported battery, the Santa Monica Police Department told E! News on Aug. 16. The reporting party told authorities that McCulloch threw a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child.
Police said McCulloch "showed obvious signs of intoxication," and while they conducted the investigation, McCulloch allegedly charged at the officers while "yelling expletives," police told E! News.
"Despite efforts to calm her, McCulloch continued to display aggressive behaviors," police said in a statement. "During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked at officers and bit one officer on the shoulder."
The Australian native was taken to the Santa Monica Jail and booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest. She appeared before a judge on Aug. 16 and is still in custody, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Inmate Information Center.
Police confirmed McCulloch's family had reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment on the arrest and hasn't heard back.