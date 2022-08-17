Why the Never Have I Ever Creators Didn't Want to Follow the Characters to College

Not everything can last forever.

When Mindy Kaling co-created Never Have I Ever, which dropped its third season on Netflix Aug. 12, she knew it could only run for four seasons. After all, the show is largely about the experiences of high schooler Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends—and that's a story with a very specific shelf life.

The series recently wrapped production on its upcoming fourth and final season, but given its success, we couldn't help but fantasize about the idea of Never Have I Ever: The College Years.

"When you launch a show, it's really hard to figure everybody out. Once you have them, you're like, '40 episodes? That's it?,'" Mindy exclusively told E! News. "I love the character Devi, I love her family, I love her friends. I love this actress so much. I would do the show until she was a grandma."

If that makes it sound like Mindy has had a change of heart—brace yourself for heartbreak.