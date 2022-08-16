Rachel Bilson Has a NSFW Response When Asked About Ex Bill Hader

Watch : What's in Rachel Bilson Bag at NYFW?

Rachel Bilson just went from The O.C. to the OMG.

The Take Two actress, who dated Bill Hader for less than a year before calling it quits in 2020, revealed what she missed most about the Saturday Night Live star after their breakup.

As she declared during the Aug. 15 episode of her Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast, "His big dick!"

She added, "You can keep that. Oh, that's funny and cut."

Well, leave it to Rachel to not hold back. After all, she has proven that the topic of her ex isn't off-limits on her show. Back in June, Rachel told her podcast guest Aubrey Plaza that she and Bill dated two years ago. And when Aubrey made it clear that their former romance was news to her, Rachel noted, "I went with him to the f--king Golden Globes."

That same month, Rachel had guest Mandy Moore on her podcast. During their chat, the Hart of Dixie actress spoke about "a really hard breakup" she endured during the pandemic without naming names.