JoJo Siwa’s Latest Hair Transformation Involves a Mullet You Have to See to Believe

JoJo Siwa debuted a new ‘90s-inspired hairstyle on TikTok in the most hilarious way. See why her fans are now calling her “daddy.”

By Ashley Joy Parker Aug 16, 2022 10:27 PMTags
Business in the front, party in the back.

In a hilarious TikTok video, shared Aug. 15, JoJo Siwa served up a fierce new hairstyle: a long side-swept blonde mullet.

The 19-year-old entertainer revealed the ‘90s-inspired look by lip syncing to a soundbite from YouTube gamer Quackity that refers to being a "mullet daddy." Along with her new 'do, JoJo rocked an orange tinsel zip-up vest to match in the clip.

Just hours earlier, the "Boomerang" singer shared another TikTok where she started off with her natural pixie cut, which then became her new length mullet thanks to a long hair piece.

JoJo is hardly the only celeb to rock a mullet recently. Kristen Stewart was spotted sporting a fierce chopped hairstyle on the set of her movie Love Lies Bleeding in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June.

Not to be outdone, Halsey debuted a major hair change on Instagram July, posting a photo with the caption "return of my mullet." 

That same month, JoJo opened up about the hair issues she developed during her time on the series Dance Moms

"When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it's from...," the Dancing With the Stars alum said in July 29 video of herself on TikTok with a bald spot on the side of her head, along with a montage of photos of a young JoJo when she was on the Lifetime show as a child. 

TikTok

In the caption, she explained that the "stress rash on my head" led her to have "no more hair there." 

JoJo added, "I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

Looks like she's found a new style solution! 

