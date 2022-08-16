Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd Defends Ellen Pompeo's Choice to Step Back From the Series

Watch : This Is Us Cast REUNION at HCA TV Awards 2022

Actor Kevin McKidd believes that change is a good thing, especially when it comes to Grey's Anatomy cast shake-ups.

Earlier this month, E! News reported that Ellen Pompeo—who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC medical drama—would be cutting back her role for the show's upcoming 19th season, and will only appear in eight out of the season's 20-plus episodes. Her co-star—who stars as Dr. Owen Hunt—defended her decision exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.

"Ellen has been the captain of this ship all these years, and she's about to start producing, so she needed to make room in her schedule for that," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker at the 2022 HCA TV Awards on August 14.

Pompeo is executive producing and starring in a new Hulu limited series, which follows the true story of a couple who accuses their Ukrainian adopted daughter of being an adult and secretly conning them.