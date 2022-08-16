Bella Hadid to Star in Ramy's "Weirdest" Episode Yet

Get ready to see Bella Hadid like you've never seen her before.
The model is set to make her acting debut in the Hulu series Ramy, in which she'll play Ramy Youssef's girlfriend. But here's the catch: Her character isn't going to be cute and charming. In fact, it seems like her character is going to be the complete opposite. "It's probably one of the weirdest scripts we've ever written," Ramy told GQ Aug. 16. "And that says a lot."
Bella knows that this will probably surprise people, adding, "People probably thought that my first acting job would be something super sensual and sexy."
But nope, she's playing a "weirdo," according to GQ. And guess what? Bella doesn't care. She's actually excited for people to see her debut, revealing that she agreed to the guest appearance almost immediately. "I was like, this is perfect," she shared. "We hadn't even met before, but I had a feeling it was gonna be kismet."
Bella hinted at the reason behind her excitement, explaining that people always assume she's something that she's not. "People will meet me and think, 'Oh, I thought you were a bitch. Or I thought you were mean,'" she said. "I'm like, 'This other person that you saw on a magazine cover: no soul, no nothing? It's just an armor.'"
More than that, this role offers Bella the opportunity to share even more of her Palestinian heritage, as Ramy closely examines what it means to be Muslim in America. Bella explained that she used to shy away from discussing her religious background because of her work, but lately, she feels it's more important to represent her community. As such, she's been vocal about the civil unrest in Palestine and openly supports the Free Palestine movement.
While this has landed the model in hot water in the past, she doesn't care. "I realized that I'm not on this earth to be a model," Bella said. "I'm so lucky and blessed that I'm in a position where I can speak out the way that I do. And really, the downfall is what? That I lose my job?"
But since joining the Ramy cast, Bella has found that she has more supporters than detractors. She shared that the Ramy crew gifted her a shirt that reads "Free Palestine" on her first day, a gesture that brought her to tears. "I couldn't handle my emotions," she explained. "Growing up and being Arab, it was the first time that I'd ever been with like-minded people. I was able to see myself."
Fans can see Bella make her debut in season three of Ramy.