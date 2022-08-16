RHOA Alum Cynthia Bailey Weighs in on Marlo Hampton's First Season as a Peach Holder

Watch : Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

Cynthia Bailey knows a thing or two about being a successful Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member.

The Bravo alum starred on the hit series for more than 10 years, many of which were spent alongside former friend-of Marlo Hampton, who was finally granted a peach ahead of RHOA's current 14th season. Now, ahead of Cynthia's return to reality TV on E!'s Celebrity Beef, she's giving her take on Marlo's full-time debut.

"I will say—and I am friends with Marlo, I love Marlo and I was definitely super excited when she finally got her peach—I personally think after all these years, the thing that the fans—her fans, especially—were the most excited about was just getting to know more of Marlo and her life," Cynthia exclusively told E! News. "Not just the clothes, but you know, is there a man around? What's this? What's that? I mean, just getting to know Marlo. And I felt like that's not what we got."